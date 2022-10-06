Tucson Conquistadores Announce Geoff Hill as New Executive Director

The Tucson Conquistadores, the tournament management team that oversees the PGA TOUR Champions’ Cologuard Classic, welcomed Tucson native Geoff Hill as the new executive director of the Tucson Conquistadores and the tournament director of the Cologuard Classic. The 2023 Cologuard Classic will take place at Omni Tucson National Resort Feb. 27 through March 5.

Hill replaces Katy Pradella who oversaw the 2021 and 2022 tournaments after serving in an advisory role for the 2020 Cologuard Classic. He has 10-plus years of experience in sports entertainment and managing large scale events. Hill most recently served as VP of operations at Circuit of the Americas, an entertainment facility, and host of the Formula 1 United States Grand Prix in Austin, Tex. Prior to that, he was the tournament operations manager for the PGA TOUR’s World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play in Austin and the TOUR Championship in Atlanta. From 2014 through 2017, Hill worked as a tournament operations specialist for PGA TOUR Champions, where he oversaw the Senior Players Championship.

“I am very excited for the new energy, enthusiasm, and leadership that Geoff will bring to the Cologuard Classic and the Tucson Conquistadores,” said Tucson Conquistadores President Dr. Andrew Rosen.

A graduate of the University of Arizona, Hill was born and raised in Tucson. He attended Rincon High School, where he was a member of the 2003 state championship-winning golf team. Hill’s family still resides in Tucson, fueling his desire to get back to Southern Arizona after being gone for several years.

“I am honored and humbled to join the Tucson Conquistadores organization,” said Hill. “I look forward to sharing in the continued success of this exceptional event and am excited to support the growth of the Cologuard Classic within the Tucson community.”

The 2023 tournament will mark the sixth year as the Cologuard Classic, named after Wisconsin-based Exact Sciences’ noninvasive at-home colon cancer screening test for average-risk individuals 45 years or older, and the ninth year the Conquistadores have partnered with the PGA TOUR Champions. Miguel Angel Jimenez is the tournament’s defending champion. Tournament proceeds benefit youth athletic programs in Southern Arizona and colorectal cancer research and advocacy.

For more information on the Cologuard Classic, visit www.CologuardClassic.com.