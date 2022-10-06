City of Tucson Named Among Healthiest 100 Workplaces in America

Healthiest Employers®, the most-trusted U.S. awards program for people-centric companies, has released its annual award, the Healthiest 100 Workplaces in America.

Each company on the list participated in a regional Healthiest Employers application process that includes a six-category assessment, created with the help of a national, non-biased group of representatives from the academic, medical, wellness, and business communities. The outside group also helped score and benchmark the assessments. Healthiest Employers and its sister organization, Springbuk, the leading health data analytics software company, conducted the data analysis.

The six assessment categories are:

Culture and Leadership Commitment

Foundational Components

Strategic Planning

Communications and Marketing

Programming and Interventions

Reporting and Analytics

The City of Tucson landed at No. 95 on the list.

“While we aim to highlight the healthiest companies in the country, we also work to provide resources, webinars, blog posts, and consultative reports for members of the human resources and employee benefits industry,” said Haley Elmore, Healthiest Employers Program Coordinator. “This award speaks volumes to employers’ investments in employee health beyond traditional physical wellness benefits.”

To qualify for the national award, applicants are also scored on a section called “The Healthiest 100 Workplaces in America.” It assesses applicant essays and responses to questions related to chronic conditions and workplace health.

The 2022 Healthiest 100 Workplaces in America, with their headquarters location and number of employees, are: