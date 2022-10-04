Imago Dei Middle School, a tuition-free private school serving children from low-income families, welcomes Randy Peterson, previously director of community engagement for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Arizona, as the school’s new development officer.



He replaces Renée Downing, who is retiring after seven years in the school’s development office.



Before joining Big Brothers Big Sisters last year, Peterson served as director of development and marketing and communications for the Humane Society of Southern Arizona, and, before that, as both executive director and development director for KXCI Community Radio.



He has worked with Imago Dei students as a volunteer tutor in the past.



“Randy has long been a dedicated friend of the school, and of other worthy organizations in Tucson. We are very excited to be adding a team member with his incredible record of service and community-building,” said Cameron F. Taylor, head of school for Imago Dei.



“I’m excited for the opportunity to join a great team at Imago Dei and to help create new resources and awareness for the school as they continue to achieve their mission,” said Peterson. “I first learned about the school and its track record of success a decade ago, and it’s held a special place in my heart all these years.”



Imago Dei Middle School, founded in 2006 and located in downtown Tucson, is an independent private school serving children in grades 5-8 from low-income families. The school’s mission is breaking cycles of poverty through education – tuition and all fees are covered for qualifying families and extensive support services are provided. Imago Dei depends upon a network of community supporters for its financial strength.