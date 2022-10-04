Hacienda Del Sol Guest Ranch Resort a Finalist for Historic Hotels of America Awards of Excellence

Historic Hotels of America announced the nominee finalists for the 2022 Historic Hotels of America® Awards of Excellence, and Hacienda Del Sol Guest Ranch Resort was named in three categories.

The Historic Hotels Awards of Excellence recognize and celebrate the finest historic hotels and hoteliers from across the United States of America, through categories of excellence such as Historic Hotels of America Best Historic Resort, Historic Hotels of America Sustainability Champion, Historic Hotels of America Lifetime Achievement, and Historic Hotels of America Best Historic Restaurant.

Hacienda Del Sol Guest Resort was included as a finalist in the following categories: Best Historic Resort, Best Small Historic Inn/Hotel (Under 75 Guestrooms) and Best Historic Restaurant in Conjunction with a Historic Hotel.

The 2022 Historic Hotels Awards of Excellence Ceremony and Gala will take place at Grand Hotel Golf Resort & Spa in Point Clear, Ala. on Nov. 17. The award winners will be announced in front of an audience of owners, general managers, senior decision-makers, and guests representing many of the finest historic hotels from across the United States of America and from around the world.

Nominee finalists were selected from more than 350 nominations received from historic hotels, preservation supporters, prior award recipients, community leaders, and leadership from Historic Hotels of America. As an official program of the National Trust for Historic Preservation, Historic Hotels of America provides the recognition to travelers, civic leaders, and the global cultural, heritage, and historic travel market that member hotels are among the finest historic hotels from across the United States of America. The Historic Hotels Awards of Excellence program recognizes the pinnacle of this distinct group of nominees in a range of categories.