Mosaic Quarter Development to Work with EDGE Sports Group on New Athletic Facilities

Mosaic Quarter Development, the developer of Mosaic Quarter, a sport and entertainment-focused lifestyle center, has announced an agreement with EDGE Sports Group of Wellesley, Mass. and Bonita Beach, Fla. to provide predevelopment advisory services and athletic facilities management and operations services.



Mosaic Quarter’s athletic facilities include MQ Iceplex (a 3-sheet ice sports facility), MQ Field House (a 130,000-square-foot indoor multisport facility), MQ Sportsplex (a 76,000-square-foot indoor multisport facility) and MQ Stadium (an 8,500-seat indoor multisport facility). ESG will provide day-to-day operational oversight of these facilities and manage MQD’s associates at each venue.



“We are thrilled to expand our relationship with EDGE Sports Group,” said Frank Knott, MQD’s senior managing director. “During the past three years, ESG has provided us with advisory services that have positively impacted the design and programming of our athletic facilities. ESG’s significant experience will assist us in our mission to create a community-centric, enduring and inclusive recreational, athletic and entertainment experience.”



ESG was formed to address the growing demand for year-round, public-private athletic-venue partnerships. Its facilities portfolio includes Boston Sports Institute, Thayer Sports Center, Foxboro Sports Center, Hobomock Arenas, Essex Sports Center, Boch Ice Center and Worcester Ice Center in Massachusetts, and a recently announced 60-acre sports campus at Olympus in Clermont, Fla.



“We are extremely excited to continue and expand our working relationship with Frank Knott and Mosaic Quarter Development,” said Brian DeVellis, ESG’s president and founder. “ESG is looking forward to supporting Mosaic Quarter and expanding our geographic footprint.”