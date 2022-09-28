Mosaic Quarter Development, the developer of Mosaic Quarter, a sport and entertainment-focused lifestyle center that completes the development of the Kino Sports & Entertainment Complex, announced that Lindsay Welch has joined its executive team as managing director of business development and corporation relations.



Welch is the founder and former CEO of Autus Strategies, an independent business development consulting firm. She has held executive leadership positions at Tech Parks Arizona, Crest Insurance, Tucson Tamale Company, the American Heart and Stroke Association of Southern Arizona and Junior Achievement of Southern Arizona.



Welch will lead the company’s business development, strategic partnership, social media and marketing efforts. She will also manage existing and new relationships with municipal governments, Native American tribes, public school districts, institutes of higher education, regional chambers of commerce, professional organizations, businesses and nonprofit and philanthropic organizations.



“My investment partners and I are excited to welcome Lindsay to Mosaic Quarter Development,” said Frank Knott, senior managing director of Mosaic Quarter Development. “We are thrilled that someone of Lindsay’s talent, background and dedication to the Southern Arizona community will be at the helm of marketing and business development efforts. Lindsay will assist our team in creating an enduring and inclusive recreational and entertainment experience.”



Welch’s connection to the community includes current board membership with the Tucson Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Commercial Real Estate Women and previous board services on the Greater Tucson Leadership. Welch garnered recognition as a “Woman of Influence, Outstanding Entrepreneur” by Tucson Local Media, and was a recipient of the Tucson Hispanic Chamber of Commerce’s “40 Under 40” award. Welch is also a member and supporter of Angel Charity for Children.



“I’m looking forward to bringing my business experience and professional and community relationships to Mosaic Quarter,” said Welch. “I am thrilled to be a part of Mosaic Quarter Development leadership team, changing the regional landscape of recreational sports for Southern Arizona residents, serving as a catalyst for sports tourism and economic development.”