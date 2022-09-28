Jessica Barfield has been named the new Tucson director of Local First Arizona.

Barfield is an entrepreneur who became passionate about driving change and development while working in the corporate world. Barfield grew up in rural Raton, N.M., where throughout her childhood she witnessed her hometown face a population and economic downturn due to the loss of coal – the area’s long-standing economic driver. Barfield, whose corporate background was in radio and education, felt a desire to find solutions within the community she was raised.

Barfield volunteered with local organizations and grew partnerships that led to the pioneering of innovative rural development, managing the launch of successful relocation, tourism and entrepreneurship programs through a collaborative regional approach. Barfield has since dedicated her efforts to support the businesses and projects in New Mexico, Colorado and now Arizona.

Most recently, Barfield spent time consulting with several Tucson businesses to address operational and marketing needs as well as aid access to federal COVID-19 relief programs. Connecting resources, funding, and talent toward a greater common goal has helped Barfield be successful in supporting locally invested businesses to grow, develop and implement necessary business changes to thrive.

Barfield is excited to expand her network in Tucson and connect with local business owners, leaders and entrepreneurs to develop strategies and provide access to resources under the Local First Arizona mission.