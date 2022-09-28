DoodyCalls Pet Waste Removal Service Expands to Tucson

DoodyCalls, a nationwide leader in pet waste removal services, is growing its footprint in the pooper scooper industry with the opening of an office in Tucson. DoodyCalls currently cleans up in over 77 territories across 25 states and has been named the No. 1 pet waste removal franchise in the United States by Entrepreneur Magazine’s annual Franchise 500 list.

Looking for a new opportunity and a way to create a family legacy, Tucson residents and married couple Robert and Antoinette Wiglesworth decided to open a franchise with DoodyCalls. After Robert’s service in the Air Force landed him in Tucson years ago, he became passionate about growing deep roots in the community he was raising his family in. This new franchise venture is offering the Wiglesworths a chance to create deeper connections with their neighbors and provide a unique service that benefits both the economy and environment.

“DoodyCalls offered us a unique business opportunity with a scalable business model that we couldn’t resist,” said Robert. “We have great pride in our community, and this is such a valuable opportunity to create deeper ties to our neighbors and offer a useful service to those around us.”

The couple was drawn to DoodyCalls simple, effective business model and opportunity to introduce their community to a fun, impactful service that allows everyone to spend more quality time with their pets. The Wiglesworths look forward to not only building local success but setting a great entrepreneurial example to their two children by allowing them to join them on the job when possible.

“We at DoodyCalls are excited to expand our franchise footprint into the Grand Canyon State and see the Tucson team flourish as they service their community,” said Larry Amos, VP of DoodyCalls. “We are optimistic about their future success and happily welcome them into our franchise family.”

The Tucson DoodyCalls franchise will service the following areas: Marana, Oracle, Red Rock, Tucson, SaddleBrooke Ranch, SaddleBrooke, Catalina, and Oro Valley.

The scoop on what DoodyCalls offers: