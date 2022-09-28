Cox Spotlights Employees During Hispanic Heritage Month

In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, Cox is again shining the light on some of the community’s amazing community leaders. This year, the company is focusing on some of its own longtime employees who are integral parts of their own communities.

As a large employer, Cox reflects Arizona’s diverse population with 30% of its local employees identifying as Latino. This marks the 16th year that Cox has honored and profiled the inspirational contributions of Latino leaders in Arizona through Cox-produced TV public service announcements during Hispanic Heritage Month.

This Cox campaign recognizes members of the community across a variety of disciplines such as education, government, non-profit community, sports and the arts. The Honorable Ruben Gallego, U.S. Congress, Maria Mazon, owner and executive chef at Tucson’s Boca Tacos and Kari Lopez-Howell, executive director of the Sunnyside Foundation and many more have been previously featured.

“This year, Cox is doing something different,” says Lisa Lovallo, market VP of Cox Southern Arizona. “We’re turning the cameras on our own Cox employees who are great at their jobs and passionate about giving back. These are employees that may interact with customers directly, or might even be behind the scenes, but we felt it important to highlight how they are committed to so many in our community.”

Click here for a Dropbox link containing four (30) second public service announcements featuring the inspiring Southern Arizona* community members whose stories Cox is telling during Hispanic Heritage Month including: