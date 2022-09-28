Caliber Receives Hilton Development Award for New Downtown Tucson Hotel

Hilton has selected Caliber, a fully integrated alternative asset manager, as a recipient of the 2021 Hilton Development Award. This award recognizes the passion, creativity, and innovative spirit of Hilton’s partners who are committed to quality projects that exceed brand standards and have a positive impact on their local communities.

Caliber was selected for this recognition for its work spearheading the ground-up build of the DoubleTree by Hilton Tucson Downtown, the first and only hotel that is connected to the Tucson Convention Center, which opened in March 2021. The construction and operation of the hotel has generated tax revenue and stimulated job creation in the area, and it is supporting the City of Tucson’s downtown re-visioning plan. It is also helping to meet growing demand for accommodations from visitors to Tucson from around the world.

“We are honored to be selected by Hilton for their Development Award, and even more honored to have been able to bring this hotel to Downtown Tucson and support its growing community and economy,” said Chris Loeffler, CEO of Caliber. “As a team, we are committed to driving economic development through our investment projects and providing our investors with opportunities for competitive returns. The success of this property, which authentically reflects the rich culture of the area, speaks to the dedication we have to that mission.”

The hotel is located in the Rio Nuevo District, a Tax Increment Finance District that was approved in 1999 to invest in projects that expand the city’s tax base and bring people and businesses to downtown Tucson. Construction of the hotel created significant economic benefits for the community of Rio Nuevo and the impact is anticipated to extend into the years ahead. The project provided approximately 130 construction jobs and 80 indirect construction jobs. The hotel, along with its lobby, bar, and restaurant, currently is supporting about 100 jobs and 34 indirect jobs at other local businesses.

“Congratulations to the Hilton DoubleTree TCC Downtown and the Caliber Group on this recognition,” said Tucson Mayor Regina Romero. “The hotel and design team worked closely to honor the histories of the land while integrating the hotel into Tucson’s downtown…The Hilton team, in partnership with TCC management, are helping us add more capacity for leisure travelers and conference goers to experience our City. Together, we are building relationships with new artists and promoters, adding to the uniqueness of Tucson’s unique music, arts, and cultural scene.”

“Rio Nuevo was a critical partner to have in this development’s success and we owe a debt of gratitude for their contribution of the land as well as their efforts to facilitate important relationships with the Barrio and the City of Tucson,” said Roy Bade, chief development officer at Caliber. “I want to thank Fletcher McCusker, chairman of Rio Nuevo, for the active role he played throughout the development phase.”