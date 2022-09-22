Shamrock Foods Acquires 81 Acres for Distribution Center at Crossroads at Gladden

Crossroads at Gladden has 63 acres of property remaining for a mix of uses, with plans underway for a shopping center with over 50,000 square feet of retail, restaurant and lodging on the corner of Tangerine Road and Clark Farms Boulevard. (Source: Crown West Land Group)

Tangerine 2021, an affiliate of Crown West Residential Group, acquired the Crossroads at Gladden property adjacent to the Gladden Farms master-planned community in 2021 and the Town of Marana approved zoning for a variety of land uses.

The land sale to Shamrock Foods follows the sale earlier this summer of 128 acres to Flint Development for warehouse and distribution logistics buildings. Crossroads at Gladden has 63 acres of property remaining for a mix of uses, with plans underway for a shopping center with over 50,000 square feet of retail, restaurant, and lodging on the corner of Tangerine Road and Clark Farms Boulevard.

“We are excited to welcome Shamrock Foods to The Crossroads at Gladden,” said Crown West VP Dean Wingert. “Shamrock, along with a complimentary mix of commercial and retail uses, will bring amenities and employment opportunities to the Gladden Farms community and northwest Pima County.”

The broker for The Crossroads at Gladden sale to Shamrock Foods was Tim Healy at CBRE Advisory & Transaction Services in Tucson.