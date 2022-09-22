Michael Guymon, Tucson Metro Chamber’s president and CEO, has received the prestigious honor of being one of six recently appointed executives to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Committee of 100.

Sara Armstrong, VP and managing director of Federation Relation and Grassroots Advocacy at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce said, “The CCC100 has a longstanding reputation as one of the most prestigious appointments in the chamber community. These appointments reflect our continued dedication to naming high-profile business leaders, from across the country, to serve on this important committee.”

More than 3 million businesses of all sizes, sectors, and regions, along with local and state chambers and industry associations, are represented by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce—the world’s largest business federation. These leaders will advise the U.S. Chamber’s board of directors, strengthen outreach to other communities, suggest programming, and assist in the U.S. Chamber’s advocacy efforts.

“This honor puts Tucson in the room nationally and I will work closely with my colleagues across the country supporting policies that lead to continued business growth,” said Guymon. “The other added benefit is learning best practices we can use locally to bolster our region’s economic vitality.”

Other new members include presidents and CEOs from the following organizations: Greater Spokane, Inc., Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry, Tampa Bay Chamber, Vail Valley Partnership, and North Dakota Chamber of Commerce.