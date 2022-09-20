Kristen Sharp will become the next president and CEO of the Greater Oro Valley Chamber of Commerce on Oct. 31. Sharp is succeeding Dave Perry, who is retiring from full-time work and has led the Chamber since 2011.

Sharp has served as the Chamber’s events director since 2019, pivoting through the pandemic to put on first-class events, while serving members throughout.

“Under Dave Perry’s excellent leadership, the Chamber has been an important part of helping the business community move in a positive direction and contribute to the overall success of the Greater Oro Valley area,” she said. “I’m excited to continue working with and providing service to our wonderful members.”

“It is with great anticipation and confidence that Kristen takes over as the chamber’s next president and CEO,” said Chamber Board Chair Eric Renaud, president of Diamond member Pima Federal Credit Union. “Kristen has demonstrated through her community engagement and passion for our businesses that she will be successful; our board is eager for the next journey under Kristen’s leadership.”

Sharp grew up in northeast Missouri and has a bachelor’s degree in agricultural education from the University of Missouri, and a master’s degree in agricultural education from the University of Arizona. She has worked as a teacher, and has experience in Tucson retail, managing stores for Bose and Abercrombie and Fitch.

She and her husband, Danny Sharp Jr., a Pima County Sheriff’s Department sergeant, live in Oro Valley with their children.

“Kristen will do an excellent job,” Perry said. “She’s smart and committed. The Chamber won’t be the same – nor should it be — but the organization is well-positioned for a remarkably bright future serving its members and community alike.”