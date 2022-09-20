Community Foundation for Southern Arizona Announces Solar Investment for Nonprofits

BizTUCSON September 20, 2022
The Community Foundation for Southern Arizona and partners have announced that $630,000 will be invested to provide solar installations for the following nonprofit organizations through the Nonprofit Solar Project. 

The Nonprofit Solar Project offers local nonprofits the opportunity to meet a significant portion of their energy needs through solar power. By switching to solar, nonprofits will reduce their carbon footprint and energy costs, freeing up resources for programming or other infrastructure needs. 

The initiative was developed by the Community Foundation for Southern Arizona in partnership with Solar United Neighbors and is funded primarily through generous support from an anonymous CFSA donor. 

To help expand the project’s reach, Tucson Foundations contributed an additional $100,000, and Tucson Electric Power contributed $15,000 toward this year’s funding. 

“Two of the most significant barriers to a vibrant Southern Arizona are environmental risks and inequity. By coming together through CFSA’s  Environmental Sustainability Impact Fund, members of our generous community have directly and simultaneously addressed those barriers by connecting these seven nonprofit organizations with technology that saves them dollars and reduces their environmental impact,” said Jenny Flynn, CFSA president and CEO.

