Citi Expands Education Benefits to Improve Access for Employees

Citi is investing in the professional and personal success of its employees through a new Education Benefits Program, managed in partnership with EdAssist by Bright Horizons, that empowers colleagues to gain the skills they need to take on tomorrow.

Available to Citi employees across the U.S., this new education program builds upon a previous tuition reimbursement offering to provide more robust education and financial support to those obtaining degrees or professional certifications. Citi is proactively removing barriers to education access to ease the financial burden by offering no-cost, fully funded degrees from five partner schools (CSU Global, University of Maryland Global Campus, Walden University, Alamo, and Western Governor’s University) and tuition assistance for bachelor’s, graduate, and certificate programs to employees. Program participants also have access to success coaches to support them along the way to encourage degree or certificate completion.

As Tucson has one of Citi’s largest call centers, this expanded program will have significant impacts on workers in this community.

“At Citi, we are committed to empowering our talent to reach their full potential. By covering upfront tuition costs and removing financial strain, we are giving employees greater opportunity to gain the skills they need to grow their careers,” said Cameron Hedrick, Citi Chief Learning Officer. “This education offering adds to Citi’s extensive set of benefits that support our colleagues personally and professionally.”

“Citi is one of the most recognized and respected financial services companies in the world, and this continued investment in its education offering reaffirms Citi’s legacy as an employer that is focused on putting employees’ needs – and those of their families – first,” said Jill Buban, general manager and VP of EdAssist by Bright Horizons. “We’re tremendously excited to partner with Citi to usher in a new era of opportunity for thousands of employees.”

Citi has collaborated with Bright Horizons for 30 years to provide its employees with benefits to support work/life balance.

EdAssist by Bright Horizons is a leading provider of workforce education solutions, reaching more than seven million adult learners through partnerships with more than 200 of the world’s largest employers to deliver high-quality, affordable education programs designed to recruit, retain, and grow talent.

In collaboration with over 200 postsecondary institutions in the U.S., EdAssist designs strategic education benefits programs that help build a talent pipeline for in-demand roles, fill skill gaps, and help companies develop the workforce necessary to innovate, grow, and compete in the global economy.