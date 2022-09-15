Sundt Foundation Donates to Six Southern Arizona Charities

BizTUCSON September 15, 2022
Less than a minute

The Sundt Foundation awarded grants to six nonprofits in the Tucson area during its current giving round.

“Being able to help deserving organizations that improve and make the community better is very rewarding,” said Rick Buchanan, Sundt Foundation’s Tucson region board member. “Helping the community of Tucson prosper and giving back is what our employee-owners value most, and through the Foundation, they can do that.”

Nonprofits that received grants include the GAP Ministries, American Gold Star Mothers, Inc., Twilight Wish Foundation, Food Initiatives, Aviva Children’s Services and Angel Charity for Children.

The Sundt Foundation awards quarterly grants to local Tucson-area charities that support disadvantaged children and families. Nonprofits are selected through an application process and reviewed by a committee of local Sundt employee-owners.  

