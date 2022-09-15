El Tour Loop de Loop Set for Sept. 24th

El Tour de Tucson will hold the sixth Pima County El Tour Loop de Loop on Saturday, Sept. 24, and will conclude with an after-party.

The event, which helps promote the nearly 40 non-profit partners involved in El Tour, is the official kickoff for the Banner – University Medicine 39th El Tour de Tucson on Nov. 19.

Media is invited to attend the event. The event will be held at the pavilions near The Loop, south of Rillito Race Track.

The Loop de Loop is an outdoor activity that is scheduled from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will be held on The Chuck Huckelberry Loop. The after-party will be held 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the pavilions where there will be live music, prize drawings and more.

Loop de Loop is an event to help nonprofits find cyclists for their cause for El Tour. It gives the opportunity for cyclists to pick their nonprofit, find new riding partners and find training rides. At its core, El Tour is a fundraising event. Since its inception, El Tour events have raised more than $105 million for participating charities.

The Maasman Band will play from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Raffle tickets will be provided at the event. Participants can obtain tickets from non-profit partners at Rillito Park.

It is a free, easy, casual and fun ride open to individuals of all ages and abilities. It’s a cycling get-together encouraging everyone to take up cycling as a means to better physical and mental health and to use The Loop to navigate in and around Pima County.

For more information on the event, contact Steve Rivera at Steve.Rivera95@gmail.com or (520) 661-5302 (cell) or TJ Juskiewicz, executive director of El Tour, at tj@eltourdetucson.org.