U.S. News & World Report Lists UArizona Among Top 50 Public Universities

The University of Arizona is tied for No. 105 overall in U.S. News & World Report’s Best College 2023 rankings.

By Nick Prevenas, University Communications

The University of Arizona earned several strong marks in the 2023 U.S. News & World Report Best Colleges ranking, released today.

UArizona is tied for No. 105 overall and tied for No. 48 among public universities. The university ranks No. 11 among all colleges and universities that are designated as Hispanic-Serving Institutions.

“I am very proud that the University of Arizona has once again received recognition as one of the nation’s top public universities,” said University of Arizona President Robert C. Robbins. “We are an institution that serves a robust and diverse student body made up of students who study alongside many of the world’s preeminent scholars. This ranking is an outstanding reflection of our commitment to our students.”

The university’s undergraduate program for management information systems maintained its stellar position (No. 5 overall, No. 3 among public universities). UArizona also earned strong scores for its undergraduate programs in accounting (tied No. 20) and entrepreneurship (tied No. 21). Both programs earned 11-spot increases over last year’s ranking. The Eller College of Management is tied for No. 30 in U.S News’ overall ranking of the nation’s best business programs.

UArizona tied for No. 29 overall in nursing, tied for No. 54 overall in computer science, tied for No. 54 in engineering, tied for No. 67 in the Best Colleges for Veterans list and No. 75 on the list of “A+ Schools for B Students.”

Each year, U.S. News also releases a Best Value ranking, which considers a school’s academic quality, as indicated by its 2023 ranking, and the 2021-22 net cost of attendance for a student who received the average level of need-based financial aid. The university placed No. 143 on this list.

On the publication’s annual Best Graduate Schools list, released March 29, U.S. News ranked the Eller College of Management’s management information systems program No. 1 among public universities and No. 3 overall. UArizona’s geology program rose to No. 2 overall.

Other recent rankings include:

UArizona was ranked No. 87 overall and No. 51 among public universities in The Washington Monthly’s 2022 National University Rankings, released Aug. 28. This ranking analyzes colleges and universities based on their contribution to the public good in three broad categories: social mobility, research and promoting public service.

UArizona ranked No. 256 out of 3,098 institutions analyzed by the Bipartisan Policy Center for its report on college return on investment. UArizona ranked No. 59 among public universities and No. 1 in Arizona. According to the BPC’s analysis, its estimate of the lifetime return on investment of enrollment at UArizona is $1,055,820.

UArizona ranked No. 131 overall and No. 56 among public universities in Forbes’ annual list of America’s Top Colleges, released Aug. 30.

U.S. News & World Report ranks colleges and universities based on several measures of academic quality. The measures considered for national universities include graduation and retention rates, assessment by peers and counselors, faculty resources (such as class size, benefits and salaries), student selectivity, financial resources for students, alumni giving, and graduation rate performance, which is the difference between actual and predicted graduation rates.