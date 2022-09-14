Keegan Linscott & Associates has announced the certification of Sean Tanner as a Certified Insolvency and Restructuring Advisor. Tanner will join five additional professionals at Keegan Linscott with the CIRA certification, further enhancing the firm’s reputation as a preeminent bankruptcy and reorganization services firm.

To receive this coveted certification, he successfully completed an in-depth financial insolvency and restructuring examination which covered all aspects of bankruptcy and reorganization, including, managing financial turnaround and bankruptcy cases, reorganization plan development, insolvency accounting, financial reporting and related tax issues.

In addition to passing the comprehensive three-part examination, all CIRA recipients must have a minimum of five years of accounting or financial experience, and have completed, within the last eight years, 4,000 hours of specialized insolvency and reorganization experience.

The CIRA program recognizes by public awareness and by certification, those individuals who possess a high degree of specialized, professional, financial, and operational expertise in the area of business bankruptcy and insolvency. Such experience includes accounting, operational, taxation, law, finance, and management strategies related to business bankruptcy and insolvency.

The Association of Insolvency and Restructuring Advisors is a nationwide not-for-profit organization serving the needs of accounting and financial practitioners in the business turnaround, bankruptcy, insolvency, and restructuring areas, and is the recognized leading organization in this field. Membership consists of accountants, financial advisors, attorneys, workout consultants, trustees, and others involved in underperforming businesses, insolvency, and bankruptcy matters.

As principal in Keegan Linscott’s Consulting Services practice, Tanner has more than 16 years’ experience in consulting and forensic accounting. A few of his notable areas of expertise include mergers and acquisitions (buy and sell), financial analysis and investigative financial review, consolidations, and complex financial reporting (business plans, budgeting, and forecasting), transfer pricing, ERP implementation, debt and equity financing arrangements (fundraising, warrants, options, convertible notes, etc.), and issues associated with costing of production efforts and inventory.

Tanner holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in accounting with a concentration in taxation from Michigan State University. He is a member of the National Association of Certified Fraud Examiners, the AICPA, the ASCPA, and is licensed to practice public accounting in the state of Arizona. Tanner has served on a number of not-for-profit boards over the course of his career, including Big Brothers Big Sisters, and he is very active in the Tucson community.