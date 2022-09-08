HungerWalk 2022 Kicks Off This Weekend

HungerWalk 2022 returns to an in-person event, with the Community Food Bank welcoming people back to the Kino Sports Complex in Tucson to walk together to end hunger.

The one-mile walk starts at 8am on Saturday, Sept. 10. A shorter walk will be held in Green Valley at Historic Canoa Ranch at the same time. Walkers are invited to make a team and register at www.communityfoodbank.org/Hungerwalk for the Community Food Bank’s biggest fundraiser of the year.

Joining the event in Tucson this year will be Malea Chavez, newly hired CEO of the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona, who starts work at the Community Food Bank in late October. “Ms. Chavez grew up in Tucson and has a deeply rooted connection to our Southern Arizona community. Her breadth of experience in advocacy, passion for addressing poverty at its roots, and phenomenal leadership skills are exactly the qualities that the CEO search committee and the board of directors were looking for in the next leader of the Community Food Bank,” said Lauryn Bianco, chair of the Community Food Bank Board of Directors. Chavez was selected after a national search. She has a strong background in non-profit management, has practiced law in California, and worked extensively in hunger relief.

This year’s HungerWalk offers participants in Tucson and Green Valley the chance to walk together for the first time since 2019. In Tucson, the walk includes a special tour of the Community Food Bank warehouse and garden, where walkers have a chance to see the ongoing work to end hunger in our community. In both locations, the event offers prizes, music, entertainment and a light breakfast for walkers.

HungerWalk 2022 also continues to offer an option for virtual walkers. People are welcome to walk on their own if they choose, at a time and place that works best for them. The Community Food Bank encourages walkers to share photos and fun by using #HungerWalk2022 on Facebook and Instagram.

Registration for this year’s HungerWalk is $25 for adults, $10 for children ages 6-11, and free for children 5 and under.

More information is available at communityfoodbank.org/Hungerwalk.