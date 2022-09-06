United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona Seeks Nominations for 2023 Literacy Champions

Now in its seventh year, United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona’s Women United are seeking nominations for Early Childhood Literacy Champions, to be honored at their 18 th annual Business Breakfast on Feb. 16, 2023. Winners will also receive a $250 cash prize. The annual event recognizes two teachers in preschool through third-grade classrooms who have gone above and beyond to improve literacy in the community. This year’s nominations are now open through Oct. 9.

United Way’s Women United is a group of leading, professional and philanthropic women who have come together to create a vibrant future for the children of the community by addressing literacy concerns. In 2022, they provided books to 116 classrooms that impacted 2,260 children who received 27,120 books. Women United continues its mission to help build libraries so that children can have access to books where their love of reading continues to grow.

“We are excited, once again, to have this opportunity to honor two outstanding educators in our community who have gone above and beyond to serve our children, their families, and therefore our community,” said Tony Penn, president and CEO of United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona. “I encourage folks to submit nominations for educators from their schools or districts for these awards and I want to especially thank our Women United team members who take on this task and the annual Business Breakfast every year, selflessly and generously. Their work in early education and literacy among our children, especially in vulnerable communities, is vital to ensuring that our communities thrive.”

Community members, school administrators, principals, and parents are encouraged to nominate deserving educators now by visiting https://form.jotform.com/UnitedWayTucson/literacy-champion-nomination and filling out the nomination form by Oct. 9.

Forms are available in English and Spanish. Questions about the process should be directed to Angy Shearer at ashearer@unitedwaytucson.org