Tucson Receives Grant from PetSafe for New Dog Park Project

PetSafe®, a global leader in pet product solutions, has announced the names of nine new communities receiving a 2022 Bark for Your Park™ grant award, and Tucson was among them.

PetSafe will award prizes totaling $125,000 to build or enhance an off-leash dog park in winning communities. Since 2011, PetSafe has awarded more than $1.65 million to support more than 80 off-leash dog parks in the United States.

This year’s grant contest launched in early May, and entries to build a new park or provide a makeover to an existing park were gathered from across the country. Following the submission period, 30 finalists were selected to participate in the contest voting period from Aug. 1-31, and more than 120,000 votes were tallied in support of favorite finalist communities.

“We’ve seen an outpouring of support throughout our grant contest this year, and it has been fun to follow along as community members pursue a space where dogs are welcome,” said Jessie Nixon, brand manager for PetSafe. “PetSafe is committed to creating safe, off-leash areas for pets and pet parents to enjoy for years to come, and we wanted the final decision to be made by the people using those parks each day. Congratulations to all winners!”

Participants entered to win funds for either a new park or to improve an existing dog park. Finalists were chosen on the level of enthusiasm and support for a dog park project within the community and the impact that a dog park project will have on the community.

The four communities with the most votes pursuing a new park will soon receive $25,000 each, and the five communities with the most votes pursuing improvements to an existing local park will be awarded $5,000 each. The location of the new Tucson dog park is 8330 E. Escalante Rd, where the funds will help build a water spray feature and a giant obstacle course among other improvements.

New Parks

Seneca, SC

Titusville, PA

Ephrata, PA

Tucson, AZ

Existing Parks