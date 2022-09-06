Forbes Names Pima Community College Fifth Best Employer to Work for in Arizona

BizTUCSON September 6, 2022
Pima Community College has been named as the 5th Best Employer To Work For in Arizona in Forbes’ 2022 list of the best employers in the country. The list was compiled by surveying employees working for businesses with at least 500 employees.

PCC was ranked ahead of notable state employers such as Arizona Public Service, USAA, Carvana and GoDaddy, and was the survey’s top employer in Pima County.

“We are extremely pleased with the college’s ranking in the latest Forbes survey of Best  Employers to Work For,” said PCC Chancellor Lee Lambert. “We strive to not only offer fair and balanced compensation, benefits and time off, but, equally as important, to create a healthy environment that supports our purpose-driven work that moves our students and community forward.”

According to Forbes, the surveys were conducted by independent market research group Statista. All the surveys were anonymous, allowing participants to openly share their opinions.

Respondents were asked to rate their employers on a variety of criteria, including safety of work environment, competitiveness of compensation, opportunities for advancement and openness to telecommuting. Statista then asked respondents how likely they’d be to recommend their employer to others, and to nominate organizations in industries outside their own.

The college did not pay for or sponsor their inclusion in the Forbes list.

