

Barker Contracting, Inc., an ENR Southwest Top Contractor, has announced that Project Director Riley Rasmussen, was selected as one of the 20 Top Young Professionals by Engineering News Record, Southwest Contractor.

The award honors 20 individuals under 40 in each of ENR’s 10 regions who have shown exceptional leadership and service throughout their careers. Rasmussen was surprised but happy to be honored saying, “Receiving this award and being part of such a distinguished group has inspired me to raise myself to a higher standard. I want to live up to it by being even more professional.”

The 20 young professionals were selected from companies in Arizona, New Mexico and Nevada by independent judges from within the region. Winners are automatically entered into the national round of judging for the ENR’s National Award for Top 20 under 40.

As Barker’s project director, Rasmussen guides the overall management and quality of project work done in the Arizona market.