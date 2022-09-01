Pima Community College Sees Increase in Fall Enrollment

After two years of pandemic-related declines, enrollment at Pima Community College increased by nearly 10% for the 2022 fall term, which began Aug. 25. Increases were reported in credit programs throughout the college, including high school dual enrollment.

“We’re pleased to see both traditional and non-traditional students coming back to our campuses for face-to-face instruction,” said PCC Chancellor Lee Lambert. “But we’re also seeing increases in the number of students opting to take more hybrid and online classes. That trend, which we saw during the pandemic, is here to stay.”

Credit enrollment, which measures the number of classes students take, is up 9.9% from a year ago. Credit headcount is up over 7% to 17,069 students.

The college is also seeing an increase in the number of high school students taking PCC classes under the dual enrollment program. Last year, over 4,100 students earned PCC credit while at high school. This fall, dual enrollment is starting out strong with 1,083 students already enrolled, which is up 62% from the number of enrolled students at this time last year.

“Our enrollment increases reflect the changes we’re making in course offerings and modalities to meet the new demands of students following the pandemic,” said Lambert. “Students expect us to offer programs where and when they want them and in the modality they choose. This is the new normal for all of higher education and certainly here at Pima.”

Even though the fall semester is underway with traditional 16-week classes, it’s not too late to register for late state classes. Registration for 14-week classes is open until Sept. 7. Registration for upcoming eight-week classes is open until Oct. 14.