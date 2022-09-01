We Care Tucson has announced that MeMe Aguila has been hired as the organization’s new executive director.

An experienced non-profit leader, Aguila assumed her responsibilities on Aug. 1. We Care Tucson removes barriers to education, information, and wellness by restoring donated technology and medical equipment to support a sustainable and equitable community.

Aguila has deep ties to the Tucson community. With her passion for technology and helping the community, she will help further the mission of WCT and help to bring greater community awareness to the various programs it sponsors. She has over 25 years of working in fundraising and development, with a strong background in events, annual campaigns and donor engagement.

“We are thrilled to have MeMe as our executive director at We Care Tucson,” said Pam Greeb, board president. “MeMe brings a wealth of experience in fundraising, as well as both donor and community outreach. I am excited to see how her “can do” personality and drive will bring visibility to our programs by engaging and educating our community and donors.”

Aguila recently worked as a senior development director for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation’s Tucson office. She oversaw major events, major gifts and legacy giving, built corporate partnerships, and focused on board development.