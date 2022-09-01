Larsen Baker Sells Former McAlister’s Deli Building

BizTUCSON September 1, 2022
Larsen Baker, through its affiliate First Avenue Associates, has sold the 3,750-square-foot freestanding restaurant building with drive thru located at 735 E Wetmore Rd. It is north of the Starbucks on the northeast corner of Wetmore Rd and 1st Ave. 

The building was sold to STRR Investments,  who will convert the building into a Kentucky Fried Chicken. The building was sold for $2.3 million ($613/SF). Isaac Figueroa with Larsen Baker represented the seller, Greg Saltz with GPS Commercial Advisors represented the buyer.

