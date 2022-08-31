City of Tucson Designates NOVA Home Loans a Legacy Business

The City of Tucson’s Legacy Business Program has designated NOVA Home Loans as a Legacy Business, an exclusive program that recognizes locally owned businesses for the role they play in shaping Tucson’s unique identity.

Only independently owned, for-profit businesses in continuous operation for over 25 years are eligible.

The contributions that NOVA has made to the City of Tucson’s history and identity were pivotal in the decision to award this recognition. NOVA has a long history of supporting and giving back to the Tucson community. This has been fundamental to its culture and one of its core values since its founding over 40 years ago. Just recently, in 2021, NOVA donated $180,000 to Tucson nonprofits.

Over 20 years ago, NOVA started the annual Miracle en el Barrio, the holiday toy giveaway that helps ensure children in the Tucson community receive a holiday gift. In 2015, NOVA brought college football bowl games back to Tucson with the NOVA Home Loans Arizona Bowl. The company sponsors many local youth sports leagues and school teams. It’s a sponsor of Arizona Athletics, the Tucson Sugar Skulls and the 2022 Tour de Tucson. NOVA supports the Tucson Botanical Gardens, Tucson Jazz Festival, and many other organizations and cultural events year-round.