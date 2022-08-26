KVOA-TV Announces New Weekday Anchors

KVOA-TV is welcoming two new weekday co-anchors to the news desk. No stranger to KVOA-TV, Monica Garcia returns after six years away to co-anchor News 4 Tucson at 4pm, 6pm, and 10pm with Sean Mooney.

“I am thrilled and honored for the opportunity to have worked my way back to the Old Pueblo for a second time. I grew up in the Southwest and it is beyond any dream to be welcomed into your homes and report the news for you every evening,” said Garcia. She joined Sean Mooney at the anchor desk on Aug. 22.

Angelique Lizarde, with almost 10 years of experience at KVOA-TV as both an anchor and multi-media journalist, will be anchoring the noon newscast as well as co-anchoring News 4 Tucson at 5pm with Sean Mooney.

When asked about making her return to the weekday anchor desk, Lizarde said, “I’m absolutely thrilled about this opportunity! I look forward to working with the rest of the News 4 Tucson team and serving our dedicated viewers here in Southern Arizona.”

“We are beyond excited at the addition of both Monica and Angelique to our evening news desk. Each one brings strong anchor experience and local connections to Tucson. They will be great additions to the experienced team here on News 4 Tucson,” said KVOA-TV News Director Cathie Batbie.