Lloyd Construction Company, Inc., a leading Tucson general contractor, has announced that Guy Shoaf has joined the firm as project manager.

Shoaf brings 30+ years of experience in healthcare construction project management experience in the greater Tucson area. He earned an associate degree in architecture and construction technology from Pikes Peak Community College and holds a bachelor’s degree in business management from University of Phoenix and is a Certified Healthcare Facility Manager.

Shoaf has been active in leadership roles for several construction organizations including serving as president for the Arizona American Society for Healthcare Engineers. His skills in the oversight of complex projects will be an asset to Lloyd as the company continues to grow its healthcare portfolio.

Lloyd Construction Company, a family-owned firm founded in 1969, has completed over $1.5 billion in construction in the last 53 years in Southern Arizona and the greater Tucson area. The firm is led by brothers Bill Lloyd Jr., president, and Brad Lloyd, VP.

Lloyd Construction has completed projects for several Southern Arizona healthcare providers, numerous municipalities, the State of Arizona, Tribal Governments, the Federal Government, school districts, colleges and universities, as well as dozens of private institutions and non-profit organizations. Known for outstanding project management and budget fidelity, Lloyd continues to make significant contributions to the region’s built environment.