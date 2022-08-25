Tucson Startup OOROO Auto Named to Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies

BizTUCSON August 25, 2022
OOROO Auto, a multi-award-winning auto repair and maintenance service provider in Southern Arizona, has announced it has been named to Inc. Magazine’s prestigious Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America. 

Ranking at No. 3596, OOROO now joins an impressive list of well-known names that first came to national prominence as honorees on the Inc. 5000, including Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia and many others.

“This award highlights the amazing growth OOROO has experienced over the past few years and  is  a  testament  to  our  team’s  efforts  in  providing  friendly  and  efficient  service  with honesty and heart,” said OOROO Founder and CEO Jeff Artzi. “We’ve worked hard to create positive experiences through our customer-centric car care programs, like our Happy Car Club and OOROO at Work program, and I believe our growth is a reflection of our success achieving that.”

“It’s  amazing  to  think  how  far  we’ve  come  in eight  years,  and  we’re  just  getting  started,” Lindsey Wiederstein, OOROO Co-Founder added. “Our business model is simple, but it works, and our customers tell us every day how much they appreciate the experience when they visit one  of  our  shops  or  when  we  provide services  to  them  at  their  work  or  home giving  them back  time  in  their  day  and  week.

As a forward-thinking, tech-focused company, OOROO created its “Happy Car Club” subscription  service  in  late  2021.  Through  its  intuitive  app,  the  program  allows  customers to pay  one  low  monthly  fee  and  receive  a  suite  of  auto  care services, including  oil  changes, inspections, maintenance services, towing, and a discount on all other auto repairs. 

Happy Car Club has helped the company expand its mobile repair services and its lauded Client Partner program, OOROO at Work, which serves as an employee perk for companies enrolled in the program. To date, more than 36 local employers are enrolled in the OOROO at Work program, and that number is expected to rise as OOROO continues its growth trajectory in the coming months and years ahead. 

“Our culture is very different than what you’d find at other auto shops and customers notice and are very vocal about that difference, said Leroy Ingram, OOROO director of operations. “The enthusiasm expressed in our reviews is evidence of that.”

Starting with just one shop in Oro Valley, the multi-award-winning company now has three shops  around  the  Tucson  area.  As  an  additional  differentiating  factor  between  itself  and other automotive maintenance and repair providers, OOROO offers convenient online appointment scheduling and contactless payments through its OOROO Auto app. 

Key to its growth strategy and mission to transform the industry, OOROO has expanded its mobile service area to include Tucson, Phoenix, Oro Valley, Marana, Sahuarita, Green Valley, Vail and Rita Ranch. Its plans include an expansion into the Phoenix Metropolitan Area.

The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 list have not only been successful, but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of Covid-19.  

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region and other criteria can be found at  www.inc.com/inc5000

