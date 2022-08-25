R&A CPAs Named a Top 500 Firm for 2022 by INSIDE Public Accounting

R&A CPAs announced that it has been named a Top 500 Firm for 2022 by INSIDE Public Accounting. This annual ranking gathers surveys and analytical data from firms across the United States.

The R&A team, comprising more than 50 accounting professionals, is honored to be recognized once again by IPA. R&A helps clients achieve their financial goals with strategic solutions that improve their tax position, mitigate financial risks and optimize accounting operations.

R&A’s outstanding service to its clients has enabled the company to be awarded Best of Accounting by ClearlyRated for two consecutive years, one of just 51 accounting firms across the U.S. to achieve that distinction.

Forbes Magazine has also rated R&A Best of Tax and Best of Accounting for two consecutive years. R&A CEO Tom Furrier said, “We are especially proud to be named a Top 500 Firm as we celebrate our 80th year.

“We are fortunate to have a team that consistently strives to provide our clients with exceptional, proactive, consultative, and comprehensive financial support. This achievement exemplifies the great work our team does every day.”

INSIDE Public Accounting is owned and operated by the Platt Group. The Platt Group helps firm leaders, and their firms achieve their full potential. IPA publishes two award-winning publications: the IPA newsletter and the annual IPA National Benchmarking Report, along with in-depth reports focused on information technology, human resources and firm administration.