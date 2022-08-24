Tucson Among Top 10 Best U.S. Cities for Conferences

A growing number of workplaces are shifting away from virtual events in favor of face-to-face conferences. It’s part of a larger trend: the number of in-person events is expected to rise over 10% in the next year.

While COVID-19 safety is the top priority, conference organizers may also want to consider factors such as affordability, travel accessibility and hotel and dining options when picking a location.

To uncover the best cities for conferences, SmartAsset analyzed data for 31 major cities that have at least 100 hotels or more. It considered a variety of metrics including travel time, hotel room rates, concentration of dining and entertainment establishments and violent crime, among others.

SmartAsset’s findings show that Tucson ranked No. 5 among the 10 best cities for conferences in the country.

The full report, including the methodology, key findings and infographics, can be found here: https://smartasset.com/data-studies/best-cities-for-conferences-2022