BizTUCSON August 24, 2022
Ruby Holguin has joined Canyon Community Bank as Treasury Banking Officer. 

Holguin has been in banking for 19 years with a focus on business banking, branch management and Treasury Banking Services. She is key to the growth of the bank in establishing strong business relationships emphasizing efficient day to day management of their banking. 

Holguin is a member of the Oro Valley Chamber of Commerce. 

“Ruby is a Tucson native who is committed to delivering highly responsive client service. We are excited to have her banking expertise as we serve our local small business community,” said Bo Hughes, president and CEO of Canyon.

