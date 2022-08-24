Cody McGuire has joined Canyon Community Bank as VP/commercial loan officer, with an emphasis on commercial real estate.

McGuire has been in banking for 22 years, with experience ranging from retail banking, private client services and commercial real estate banking. He is heavily involved in Tucson’s real estate community. He is a certified commercial investment member, graduating from the CCIM Institute, and currently serves as president of the Tucson chapter of CCIM as well as on a CCIM national designation committee.

“The bank is excited to add Cody to our team as a key member, providing all types of lending to our community,” said Don Jenks, executive VP of Canyon.

Canyon Community Bank is a minority designated institution providing commercial, small business, and consumer lending and deposit services to clients in Tucson and greater Arizona. Canyon’s main office is at Oracle and Magee in Oro Valley, with an additional branch location in Catalina. The website is canyoncommunitybank.com.