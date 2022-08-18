The Princeton Review: UArizona One of America’s Best Colleges

The University of Arizona’s top ratings came in fire safety, sustainability and quality of life, along with a top-15 ranking in health services.

By Nick Prevenas, University Communications

The University of Arizona has earned recognition in The Princeton Review’s “The Best 388 Colleges for 2023,” receiving top ratings in fire safety (98), sustainability (87) and quality of life (87). All ratings are based on a scale of 60 to 99, with 99 being the best possible score.

The university also scored well in the areas of financial aid (84), admissions (84) and academics (78).

The Princeton Review also publishes several top-25 lists for various categories relating to academics and campus life. UArizona placed No. 15 in the best health services category.

“I am thrilled to see our university recognized once again by The Princeton Review,” said University of Arizona President Robert C. Robbins. “We are proud to offer a one-of-a-kind student experience and top-notch educational opportunities, which are reflected in the positive comments in The Princeton Review’s student survey.”

The Princeton Review chooses its Best Colleges based on data it annually collects from surveys of 2,000 college administrators about their institutions’ academic offerings. Only about 14% of America’s 2,700 four-year colleges make the list. The ratings are based on data from The Princeton Review’s survey of 160,000 students at the 388 listed schools. This is the 31st edition of the publication’s flagship guide to U.S. colleges and universities.

The Princeton Review has previously recognized UArizona in its rankings of Best Value Colleges, Green Colleges and Best Western Colleges.

Students surveyed by The Princeton Review said UArizona is home to a diverse population that is “very passionate about what it means to Wildcat.” They said their instructors “really care about the material” and “classrooms are often set up in a manner in which group discussion is encouraged.”

Survey respondents also said the campus “has an extremely open, comfortable atmosphere” with a unique community feel in which “it is a massive university, yet everyone knows everyone.”

The student survey has 85 questions focused on academics and administration, campus life, the individual student and their fellow students.