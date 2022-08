Larsen Baker has announced that Spa Valencia has leased 1,780 square feet in Suite 238 at Manzanita Plaza, located at 3000 W. Valencia at the northwest corner of Valencia Rd. and Cardinal Ave.

Spa Valencia will offer massage, acupuncture and esthetician services.

Isaac Figueroa represented the Landlord, Manzanita Investment Group, LLC, an affiliate of Larsen Baker, and handled the transaction.