Pyx Health Ranks Among Inc. 5000 Annual List of Fastest Growing Companies

Pyx Health was listed as No. 1160 in the annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America.

The list ranks the top successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent businesses. In its first year of eligibility, Pyx Health is also ranked No. 62 nationally and No. 4 in Arizona for health services, and No. 1 for growth overall in Tucson, the location of its headquarters. The Inc. 5000 recognition puts Pyx Health in the top 0.07% of all privately-owned companies in America in terms of multi-year growth.

Pyx Health leads the health care and technology industries as the first and only proven solution to address loneliness and improve health outcomes at scale. From 2018 through 2021, the company increased revenues by 556%, more than double the median of 230% for the entire Inc. 5000 list.

“Loneliness is a pervasive and deadly problem, affecting more than 60% of our population,” said Pyx Health Founder and CEO Cindy Jordan. “Our exponential growth is fueled by a health care industry that is demanding a solution for loneliness and our ability to provide measurable, inimitable results and impact for our clients.”

The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful, but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of Covid-19. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, which will be available on Aug. 23.

“The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today.”

“In order to support our rapid expansion, maintaining our culture and staying true to our mission is critical for us,” said Jordan. “Our culture enhances our ability to attract and retain talent, allows us to scale quickly, supports product innovation, and ensures our clients’ success. Together, we’re making the world less lonely.”

Founded in 2017, Pyx Health now works with nearly 50 health plans nationally to reduce loneliness and social isolation and its health impacts for millions of people. In addition to the Inc. 5000 listing, Pyx Health achieved recertification as a Great Place to Work® for the second year in a row. Jordan is also currently a finalist for Phoenix Business Journal’s 2022 Health Care Heroes in the Innovator category.