Concord General Contracting Becomes 100% Employee-Owned

Concord General Contracting is going 100% ESOP. In 2020, Concord reached the goal of becoming a 30% employee-owned company. This year has been full of great news: In April, the company celebrated 50 years of building Arizona. Now, in the month of August, Concord is celebrating becoming an employee-owned general contractor.

Concord believes it’s the people that make the company great, and given its culture of collaboration, being an ESOP truly reflects that. When Jim and Gary Jackson started Concord in 1972, they had the goal to create a company that would not only succeed them, but a company that would carry a legacy of strong values and a culture where employees work together to reach goals and create solutions.

Only 17,000 people in Arizona’s workforce can call themselves employee-owners. Concord said it is thrilled to add its 53 employees to that number and join Arizona’s small list of ESOP companies. CEO Grenee Martacho is excited to reach this milestone and invites all Concord team members to celebrate this change together, “Concord’s culture has always been non-negotiable, we know who we are and what we stand for. Our team became stronger today, as we venture down the wild and exciting ride of owning a company together.”