Educational Enrichment Foundation welcomes new Community Outreach and Development Manager Tremain Ravenell.

Ravenell spent the last six years at the University of Arizona in various capacities, including assistant director of development for the UA Foundation. He is a life-long Tucsonan and a product of Tucson Unified School District schools (Roberts Elementary, Alice Vail Middle School, Santa Rita High School).

Ravenell earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration and marketing, and an MBA. EEF is excited to have him join the team and his position will be key to accomplishing strategic goals of partnering, fundraising, and telling EEF’s story.