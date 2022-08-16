Banner University Medicine and Kino College Form Medical Training Partnership

The pathway to training to be become a certified clinical medical assistant is now more accessible thanks to a new partnership between Kino College and Banner – University Medicine Tucson.

Kino College specializes in the education and training of professional medical assistants and now will be providing its training at Banner – University Medicine North campus. Kino currently is recruiting students to begin training at the new site with classes beginning Sept. 12.

Interested students can learn more and register here: https://kinocollege.edu/

The Banner North campus is located at 3838 N. Campbell Ave, Building 2, and its location will facilitate the student’s immersion in the medical environment from day one. The training includes a hands-on clinical midternship that is completed half-way through the program and externship at the end of training. Graduates will have the opportunity to work at Banner – University Medicine.

“Healthcare occupations are projected to add more jobs than any of the other occupational groups in our country and Kino College is a Tucson-based leader in providing access to these much-needed job opportunities. Our Kino partnership is a new educational bridge to ensure we have highly trained allied health care professionals to meet the needs of our state and community,” said Sarah Frost, CEO of Banner – University Medical Center Tucson and Banner – University Medical Center South.

Kino College received approval in July for the Banner North training site from the Accrediting Bureau of Health Education Schools and the state of Arizona to develop the onsite medical assistant training program.

“This partnership with Banner provides our students with direct access to a highly valued and opportunity-filled career in health care,” said Dennis Wilson, executive director of Kino College.

The college is committed to keeping its class sizes small to enhance hands-on learning with training tailored for full-time working students who can attend evening classes and become eligible for national certification within nine months.

Banner is committed to working to advance health care education through partnerships that now includes Kino College, as well as Pima Joint Technical Education District, Pima Community College and the University of Arizona, which created Arizona’s first statewide academic health system.