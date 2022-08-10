Desert Angels Ranked No. 1 in Southwest, No. 4 in U.S.

The Angel Resource Institute HALO Report provides an annual report of national and regional angel investment activities. Its most recent report, in 2021, ranks Desert Angels No. 1 in the Southwest region and tied at No. 4 in the nation as one of the top angel groups ranked by number of deals.

To see the full report: angelresourceinstitute.org/reports/HALO2021.pdf.

Founded in 2000, the Desert Angels is one of the top 10 most active angel groups in the country with approximately 100 members that invest in early stage, scalable companies across multiple industries. Desert Angels provides connection, education, group syndication, and vetted deal flow.

Some upcoming Desert Angels events:

Sept. 22 – Season kick-off at Hacienda Del Sol

Oct. 13 – Partnership event at the University of Arizona FORGE downtown

Nov. 2 – Dinner at TCC as part of TenWest