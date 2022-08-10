Benjamin Supply Acquired by Central Arizona Supply

Central Arizona Supply, the largest independently owned family wholesale and retail plumbing business in the Southwest, has announced the acquisition of Benjamin Supply, Arizona’s longest-standing plumbing supply company with two Southern Arizona locations and more than 40 employees.

Founded in 1950, Benjamin Supply will continue to operate its Tucson and Sierra Vista locations under the existing name. Located within the iconic 1918 Tucson Warehouse and Transfer Building complex, the company’s Tucson operation is home to Arizona’s largest plumbing and hardware showroom at over 15,000 square feet.

Benjamin Supply was started by Anton Benjamin, and then brothers Marty and Sid Berman bought the business in 1950. It was Marty’s wife, Ruth, and her son Mark Berman who transformed the company into the institution it is today. Mark was a significant, longtime supporter and booster of the Tucson community and the University of Arizona. He passed away earlier this year.



“The Smith and Berman families have worked hand-in-hand for decades helping one another grow our respective companies through collaboration and resource sharing,” said Jeremy Smith, co-owner of Central Arizona Supply, a fourth-generation family business that he runs with his siblings Brandon and Andrea. “When the opportunity presented itself to acquire the business, to keep Benjamin an Arizona-owned family business and ensure the Berman family’s 72-year legacy in the community lives on, we see it as a passing of the torch. Together, we now cover the entire state – from Page in the north, Nogales in the south, Lake Havasu in the west and Window Rock in the east.”



Founded in Mesa in 1968, Central Arizona Supply is the leading plumbing supply and appliance company for residential and commercial projects in Arizona. Originating as a local plumbing parts supplier started by the Smith brothers more than 50 years ago, Central Arizona Supply has grown into one of the industry’s largest independently owned family wholesale and retail businesses in the country with several divisions including showroom—encompassing plumbing, appliances, lighting and decorative hardware—commercial, residential and heating and air.



Central Arizona Supply now employs more than 200 people across 14 statewide locations and Las Vegas, including 11 showrooms, more than 60,000 square feet of appliance, plumbing and lighting displays and close to 300,000 square-feet of warehouse space. The company also recently opened a 5,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art corporate headquarters in Mesa and will soon open the highly anticipated The Higley Barns, a multimillion-dollar adaptive, mixed-use development that transformed the historic Old Potato Barn in Gilbert, marking its 15th location.