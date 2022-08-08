Tucson Metro Chamber Announces 2022 Copper Cactus Awards Finalists

The Tucson Metro Chamber’s 25th annual Copper Cactus Awards, presented by Wells Fargo, will celebrate Southern Arizona’s outstanding small businesses and charitable nonprofits in person at the Tucson Convention Center—a new venue for the event—on Friday, Sept. 23, at 5 p.m. The event will showcase accomplishments from the following small businesses within categories such as the best place to work, business growth, innovation and more.



Approximately 270 nominations were submitted by members of Southern Arizona’s community in support of locally owned small businesses and charitable nonprofits. “It’s hard to believe that it has already been 25 rewarding years of recognizing small businesses in partnership with Wells Fargo!” said Tucson Metro Chamber President and CEO Michael Guymon. “We are proud to continue this great tradition of bestowing Copper Cactus Awards to small businesses that stand out and contribute greatly to our community.”

A panel of 11 independent judges reviewed and scored the applications. The highest scores in each category were selected as the 36 finalists. There will be 12 winners who will be awarded a solid copper trophy.

A brand-new category was introduced this year to honor Ms. Shirley Wilka, who retired in 2021 after working at Tucson Metro Chamber for 50 consecutive years. She started as a high school intern and worked full-time after she graduated from the University of Arizona. This award celebrates dedicated employees who have worked for a company for at least 10 years.

2022 Copper Cactus, Presented by Wells Fargo, Finalists

Blue Cross Blue Shield Best Place to Work

3 to 50 employees

HiMS

Ronald McDonald House Charities

Startup Tucson

51 to 300 employees

Contact One Call Center

KB Home

Snell & Wilmer

CopperPoint Small Business Leader of the Year

Dr. Sheila Farhang | Avant Dermatology & Aesthetics

Ms. Amanda Powers | Benevolent Sports Tucson DBA FC Tucson

Dr. Patrick Marcus | Marcus Engineering, LLC

Cox Business Growth

Paradigm Laboratories

Premier Auto Management

Starfish Care Homes

DPR Construction Diversity & Inclusion Champion

The Drawing Studio

Power Over Predators

Women’s Foundation for the State of Arizona

Nextrio Innovation

3 to 50 employees

University of Arizona Center for Innovation

CorporateCARE Solutions

Reglagene

51 to 300 employees

Paragon Space Development Corporation

Pain Institute of Southern Arizona

San Miguel High School

Tech Parks Arizona Start Up of the Year

FreeFall Aerospace

The L Offices

Sonoran Stitch Factory

The Shirley Wilka Perseverance Award

Shelly Glandon – Blue Canoe Marketing

Anne Helwig – PureBuild Homes Inc.

Vanessa Bechtol – Santa Cruz Valley Heritage Alliance

Tucson Electric Power Social Impact

Up to $500,00 revenue

Amphi Foundation

Earn to Learn

The Pima JTED Foundation

$500,00 – $2MM revenue

Ben’s Bells

Community Foundation for Southern Arizona

Tu Nidito Children and Family Services

$2MM – $5MM revenue

Arizona’s Children Association

Community Investment Corporation

JobPath

Winners will be announced Friday, Sept. 23 at the Tucson Convention Center, from 5 to 9 p.m. Encouraged Attire: 1920s flapper.

Purchase sponsorships, tables, or individual seats now at TucsonChamber.org/CopperCactus.