Hughes Federal Credit Union Reports Robust Year-End Performance

Hughes Federal Credit Union has announced another year of strong growth in multiple key financial categories including assets, capital, deposits, loans and members, at Hughes’ 70th annual meeting, held virtually in July.

Even in the face of economic challenges, Hughes Federal Credit Union ended 2021 by surpassing its financial goals. Total member savings or deposits equaled $1,749,888,952.28, an increase of 17% over the previous year, with credit union assets totaling $1,946,290,060.30, an increase of 17.79% compared to total assets at year-end 2020.

Hughes also saw an 11.64% increase in membership with 166,623 members, a net gain of 17,375 members over the previous year. Total loans to members also increased by 18.34% in 2021. Since granting its first loan on Feb. 8, 1952, Hughes has granted a total of 511,222 loans totaling over $6.7 billion dollars.

“Our membership growth, loan growth, return on net assets and net income growth numbers rank at the top in our state for a credit union our size,” said Board Chairman Juan F. Gonzalez. “We accomplished this while reducing our loan risk and remaining a strong and stable credit union committed to making a positive difference in the financial lives of our members.”

Hughes also announced the results of its 2022 board of directors election. Ashesh Bhalala, Robert Swick and Charles La Due were elected to the 2022 volunteer board for three-year terms.