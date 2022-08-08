El Rio Health Names Dr. Clinton Kuntz as New CEO

Dr. Clinton Kuntz has joined El Rio Health as the next CEO upon the retirement of Nancy Johnson, who served El Rio Health for the past 14 years.

Kuntz comes to El Rio Health from MHC Marana Healthcare where he served as CEO since 2013. He has experience in all areas of healthcare management including operations, finance, information technology and building construction. Kuntz serves on the board of directors of the Arizona Alliance for Community Health Centers, Arizona Health Insurance Reciprocal Company, Sun Corridor Inc., Collaborative Ventures Network and P3 Arizona. He also serves on the board and is the president of VBCare Network, which focuses on value-based contracting.

Before coming to MHC, Kuntz served as CEO and COO in community health centers. As CEO, he led Fairfield Community Health Center, in Lancaster, Ohio, from a new single site Community Health Center to five sites serving all of Fairfield County. Before going to Fairfield Community Health Center, Kuntz served as COO and director of information technology for Muskingum Valley Health Centers.

He holds a doctorate in behavioral health from Arizona State University, a master’s degree in information technology from Boston University and a bachelor’s degree in computer science from Mount Vernon Nazarene University.

On the personal side, Kuntz lives in Tucson with his wife Kendra and three children, Elijah, Mia, and Aireonahh. In his spare time, he enjoys camping, hiking, riding his Harley and spending time with his family.