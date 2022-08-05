Vamos a Tucson Mexican Baseball Fiesta Returns for 11th Year

The 11th annual Vamos a Tucson Mexican Baseball Fiesta presented by Vantage West, Casino Del Sol and Visit Tucson will return to Kino Veterans Memorial Stadium, Oct. 6 – 9.

This year’s event will include four Mexican Pacific League (Liga ARCO Mexicana Del Pacifico) teams and the Arizona Wildcats. The LMP teams are Naranjeros de Hermosillo, Yaquis de Obregon, Aguilas de Mexicali, and Mayos de Navojoa.

The 2021 Mexican Baseball Fiesta had the best attendance year in the 10-year history, drawing 18,491 for an average of 4,622 per day. The Wildcats played in the MBF last year against Obregon. This year’s Wildcats game will be against Hermosillo on Thursday, Oct. 6. This will be the third year Arizona has been in the Fiesta.

The Vamos A Tucson Mexican Baseball Fiesta is excited to announce the return of La Brissa following the Sunday doubleheader on Oct. 9. This highly popular Sonoran band performed following the Friday game in 2021, helping to generate the only sellout in MBF history with a crowd of 7,868!

“Over the last 10 years, the Mexican Pacific League has developed a great partnership with the Mexican Baseball Fiesta. These games get their teams ready for their regular season with great success. The Mexican baseball fans now look forward to the fiesta every year. Eight of the 10 LMP teams have trained in Southern Arizona.” said Francisco Gamez, Mexican Baseball Fiesta founder and partner. Gamez played over 10 years in the Mexican Pacific League as well as in the Milwaukee Brewers organization in the states. MBF founder Gamez joined Mike Feder in forming the Mexican Baseball Fiesta in 2011.

“The Vamos A Tucson Mexican Baseball Fiesta has become one of the top entertainment/baseball events on the Tucson calendar,” said Mike Feder, president of the Mexican Baseball Fiesta. “The word Fiesta best describes our event – A PARTY! The energy of the fans, the music, the food, and fun make this a unique experience for all baseball fans. We believe the Fiesta is the largest Hispanic sporting event in Tucson every year.”

UA coach Chip Hale said “Playing in the Mexican Baseball Fiesta is an honor for Arizona baseball. It is a great event for our program to be associated with. The baseball passion of Tucson is on full display and our players get to be a part of it.”

Tickets for the Vamos a Tucson Mexican Baseball Fiesta go on sale in late-August online at www.MexicanBaseballFiesta.com. Advance ticket prices will be box seats – $20; general admission for adults – $15, kids (6-16) seniors (60 & older) and military – $8. Day of game tickets will increase in price.

Tickets will also be on sale at the Kino Stadium box office as well as other local locations – advance on sale date to be announced with the full tournament schedule in the next few weeks.

The popular games between Hermosillo and Obregon will once again be the second game of the doubleheader on Saturday. That game has drawn in excess of 5,000 fans every year.

The Mexican Baseball Fiesta will also take place in the Phoenix area on consecutive weekends – Sloan Park in Mesa and American Family Fields of Phoenix in Maryvale.