UArizona Reports Record Number of World-Improving Inventions

For the first time, University of Arizona innovators have reported more than 300 world-improving inventions in a single year.

By Paul Tumarkin, Tech Launch Arizona

Tech Launch Arizona, the University of Arizona’s commercialization arm, recorded 303 novel inventions between July 1, 2021, and June 30 – the most invention disclosures registered for a single year in the university’s history – up from 274 in the previous year.

TLA, which is celebrating its 10-year anniversary, also filed 389 patents for new inventions and received 87 issued patents for technologies that had been filed in previous years. The office executed 116 licenses and options for UArizona technologies and added 10 more startups, bringing the total number of companies formed since 2013 to commercialize UArizona inventions to 128. These companies bring UArizona research-based inventions to the world for the public good and create jobs and economic impact for Arizona.

“Tech Launch Arizona’s 10 years is an outstanding milestone for us to take stock and check our progress. I am so gratified to see our commercialization enterprise performing so successfully and delivering on our land-grant mission of providing real, measurable value back to our community and the state,” said University of Arizona President Robert C. Robbins.

In May, TLA released the results of its recent economic impact report, which indicated that startups and business generated through the office supported over 2,500 jobs and $561 million in labor income between fiscal years 2017 and 2021. TLA has produced over $1.6 billion in economic activity since 2016. Since the formation of TLA a decade ago, the number of new UArizona startups has nearly tripled, from 73 to over 200. Additionally, in the past eight years, startups have raised more than $600 million in grant and equity funding, an indicator that startups are attractive to outside investors who trust they are well-positioned for successful futures.

“Following on the recent release of our latest impact numbers demonstrating the effect we’ve had in the community, we’re excited to have had such a strong year,” said TLA Associate Vice President Doug Hockstad. “It shows that we’re continuing to increase the mindset of inventors on campus. All of this inventive activity keeps the pipeline strong so we’ll be able to continue to grow our impact in the coming years.”

Inventions represent the raw material for that pipeline, and each invention is refined, protected, marketed and licensed before it is available to consumers.

“The ability to connect meaningfully with communities and create a brighter future for all is integral to our land-grant mission,” said Elizabeth “Betsy” Cantwell, senior vice president for research and innovation. “As we see with this year’s University of Arizona-based inventions and startups, commercialization serves as a powerful bridge between university research and innovation and real-world impact in our state and our communities.”

In fiscal year 2022, UArizona launched the following software, engineering and health sciences startups: