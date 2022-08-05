Sun Corridor Inc. has promoted Susan Dumon to senior VP, Economic Competitiveness. In addition to business attraction and expansion responsibilities, Dumon will be responsible for identifying issues and developing strategies that will improve economic competitiveness in the region.

Dumon has more than 15 years of experience in economic development in Arizona. Prior to joining Sun Corridor Inc. in 2017, she held positions as VP of business expansion for the Arizona Commerce Authority and manager of business attraction and expansion programs at the City of Phoenix. Dumon has assisted companies that have created more than 15,000 jobs and more than $1 billion in capital investment in Arizona.

She earned her bachelor’s degree from DePauw University and a master’s degree in public administration from Baruch College at City University of New York. Dumon is an alumna of the National Urban Fellows Program, a national non-profit and public sector leadership program.