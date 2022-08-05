Sun Corridor Inc. has promoted Jeff Powell to Economic Development and Research Director. Powell is responsible for supporting the economic development efforts of the business development team, including directing business attraction/expansion projects, research and analysis.

Powell began his career in development working for an NGO in Washington D.C., focused on water security in Africa. Before joining Sun Corridor Inc. in 2019, he was the associate director of development for the University of Arizona College of Social & Behavioral Sciences. In this role, he focused on securing major gifts, building the pipeline and managing the college’s membership giving society.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in Africana studies from UArizona.